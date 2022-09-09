...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY ALONG EAST SLOPES OF
THE CASCADES...
...HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE OVER THE WEEKEND...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 8
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Norah Nicholls (8), Monica Leers (11), Nellie Nicholls (19) and Jessica Copp (4) celebrate Leers’ 73rd-minute goal against Cascade (Leavenworth) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Nikole Anderson (10), Megan Conover (4), Ady Maletzke (7), Zoi Romig (11), Sydney Dwinell (13) and Gwen Ellison (14) celebrate a point against Columbia (Burbank) Thursday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Norah Nicholls (8), Monica Leers (11), Nellie Nicholls (19) and Jessica Copp (4) celebrate Leers’ 73rd-minute goal against Cascade (Leavenworth) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Nikole Anderson (10), Megan Conover (4), Ady Maletzke (7), Zoi Romig (11), Sydney Dwinell (13) and Gwen Ellison (14) celebrate a point against Columbia (Burbank) Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Jessica Copp (4) pushes upfield against Cascade (Leavenworth)'s Tania Oyos (8) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Grace Weeda (18) contends for possession against Cascade (Leavenworth)'s Tania Oyos (8) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Norah Nicholls (8) defends against Cascade (Leavenworth) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Danika Spencer (13) keeps a ball in play against Cascade (Leavenworth) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Olivia Coder (2) drives against Cascade (Leavenworth)'s Maizy Grof (17) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn's Caroline Smith (24) hustles for possession against Cascade (Leavenworth) Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
Jessica Copp and Monica Leers scored the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team’s first two goals of the fall Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum, but Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth knocked in its first six of the season just before.
Copp broke the shutout in the 70th minute and Leers lifted her 73rd-minute shot up, over and in from left-center as the Kodiaks took a 6-2 decision.
The Warriors (0-2 overall), back from the first round of Class 1B/2B state after getting that far in Class 1A in 2017, 2018 and 2019, needed a new head coach this spring, and Dan Coder, father to Olivia and Eliana Coder, was the man for the job.
“I’ve been around soccer my whole life,” Dan Coder said. “I played it, coached and all that stuff, and both my daughters are on the team. I just love soccer and wanna give back to the community. I thought I’d give it a shot, I’m thankful I got it, and I’m super excited to be here.”
Senior midfielder Edie Walker connected for Cascade (1-2) in the 15th and 54th minutes as junior forward Mya Herrera (20th and 63rd) and sophomore midfielder Leslie Mata (66th and a penalty kick in the 75th) split the bill.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West is a game at Columbia Burbank (0-1) of the East, which dropped its opener 1-0 at Class 1A Kiona-Benton Sept. 6, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.