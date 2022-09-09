Support Local Journalism


Jessica Copp and Monica Leers scored the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team’s first two goals of the fall Thursday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum, but Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth knocked in its first six of the season just before.

Copp broke the shutout in the 70th minute and Leers lifted her 73rd-minute shot up, over and in from left-center as the Kodiaks took a 6-2 decision.

