Seahawks Cowboys Football

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Michael Ainsworth

ARLINGTON, Texas — Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday night after a 27-26 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys that included three interceptions from Drew Lock.

