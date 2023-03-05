Byron celebrates NASCAR victory

William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

 AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One way or another, a Hendrick Motorsports driver figured to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson nearly won the Pennzoil 400 in regulation, but a late caution put teammate William Byron in position to capture the checkered flag in overtime.


