Correction to A1: Residents voice opposition to Sun Communities development

An article which ran on page A1 in Thursday's paper incorrectly referenced the Facebook page "Stop 47 Degrees North" as a group with 72 likes.The Facebook group has over 1,200 members and the Facebook page has 72 likes.The newspaper regrets the error.