The Ellensburg High School girls’ tennis team opened serve with a 6-1 win as the boys went 1-6 Saturday at Class 4A Moses Lake.
“Bulldogs of the Match go to 2 singles’ Lauren Worley for never giving up and coming back after dropping the first set to win in a third-set tiebreaker, and 1 doubles’ Luke Bayne/Sam Altman-Coe for recollecting themselves to win the third set after a tough second,” Bulldogs coach Nels Winn said.
Next for Ellensburg are 3:30 p.m. matches with East Valley Tuesday at East Valley Elementary School in Yakima.
Leah Lewis, EHS, def. Abbie O'Neal 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Worley, EHS, def. Claire Thompson 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Maren Burnham, EHS, def. Belize Orton 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Franklin, EHS, def. Kalei Bruce 6-4, 6-1
Kiley Thomas/Jenna Greenburg, ML, def. Ashley Callan/Teresa Garcia-Green 6-4, 4-6, 5-7; Kacey Mayo/Payton Snyder, EHS, def. Amelia Bowen/Madison McDonald 6-2, 6-4; Alison Savage/Avery Patterson, EHS, def. Elise Miles/Natalie Schuler 6-3, 6-1
Marwan Warnick, ML, def. Eli Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Adam Wiseman, ML, def. Konner Carlson 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Dickinson, ML, def. David Vicente 6-1, 6-0; Boston Hegge, EHS, fell 6-1, 6-0
Luke Bayne/Sam Altman-Coe, EHS, def. Keston Roylance/Emit Madsen 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Sam Molitor/Marshall Degooyer, ML, def. Caden Jenkins/Kyle Frick 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Bowen/Colin Stanberry, ML, def. Keaton Willard/Ezekiel Wageneck 6-1, 6-1
Ellensburg 5, Anacortes 3; Anacortes 3, Ellensburg 2
NEXT: East Valley at Ellensburg (1-1), DH, 11 a.m. March 18, Rotary Park
Grandview 5, Cle Elum-Roslyn 2
NEXT: Okanogan at Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall), DH, noon March 18
Ellensburg 1-1 West Valley
NEXT: Ellensburg (0-0-1 overall) at AC Davis (1-0), 4 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima
Ellensburg, Kittitas at 36th Eisenhower Jamboree
Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima
1. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 11.38 PR
1. Ty Rimple, Moses Lake, 35.61; 2. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 37.27; 3. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 38.43 PR
1. Niko Rimple, Moses Lake, 1:30.03; 2. Jason Taylor, Eisenhower, 1:31.98; 3. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 1:33.21 PR
1. Samuel Elliott, Moses Lake, 2:57.33; 2. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 2:59.01 PR; 3. Sylas Garza, Othello, 3:00.37
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 8.13 PR; 2. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 8.16; 3. Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower, 8.44
1. Nathan Johnson, Eisenhower, 6:36.15; 2. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 6:58.20 PR; 3. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 6:59.23 PR
1. Stephen Delaney, Eisenhower, 12-6; 2. Liam Parker, Eisenhower, 12-6; 3. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 11
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 20-.25; 2. Jake Goude, Moses Lake, 18-7; 3. Brayden Anderson, Zillah, 18-2
1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 1:43.97 PR; 2. Kayla Ramsey, Medical Lake, 1:44.95; 3. Katrina Feriante, Naches Valley, 1:47.12
1. Naches Valley, 4:28.45; 2. Eisenhower 4:33.59; Ellensburg (Adrienne Herion, Briar Wilson, Marianna Crosby, Lydia Quinn) 4:59.74
1. Ellensburg (Holly Fromherz, Keira Jester, Avrie Nemrow, Emma Beachy) 6:10.33; 2. Moses Lake 6:14.63; 3. Sunnyside 6:23.60
1. Isabela Diehm, Eisenhower, 4-10; 2. Josephine Gentry, Othello, 4-8; 3. Sailor Walker, Ellensburg, 4-8 PR
1. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 16-7.75; 2. Alexia Lee, Eisenhower, 16-7; 3. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 15-4.50 PR
NEXT: Kittitas at Windbreaker Invitational, 3:30 p.m. March 17, Wahluke High School; Ellensburg at Papa Wells Invitational, 10 a.m. March 18, East Valley High School, in Yakima