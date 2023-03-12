Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg High School girls’ tennis team opened serve with a 6-1 win as the boys went 1-6 Saturday at Class 4A Moses Lake.

“Bulldogs of the Match go to 2 singles’ Lauren Worley for never giving up and coming back after dropping the first set to win in a third-set tiebreaker, and 1 doubles’ Luke Bayne/Sam Altman-Coe for recollecting themselves to win the third set after a tough second,” Bulldogs coach Nels Winn said.


Tags

Recommended for you