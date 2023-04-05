Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism
HONOLULU (AP) — Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it as more tourists choose hiking over golf, with social media driving them to increasingly remote places. Lawmakers propose having tourists pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. The amount is still to be determined. The governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee to enter Hawaii. Lawmakers have promoted their parks approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for a U.S. state.
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it has tentatively settled a lawsuit over the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that will pay victims and their families more than $144 million. More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, served in the Air Force before the attack. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said previously that the Air Force was “60% liable” for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley’s assault conviction while in the Air Force to a national database.
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, slain at 43
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco. A San Francisco Police Department press release says officers responding to a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found a wounded 43-year-old man who died at a hospital. Police did not identify the man but MobileCoin confirmed Lee’s death in response to an email from the AP on Wednesday.
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare center
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man with a hatchet invaded a daycare center in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others. Authorities said Wednesday that the assailant jumped over one of the center’s walls to get inside. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7. The man turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the school. Police were searching for a motive.
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday repealing Michigan's abortion ban from 1931 that made it a crime to assist in an abortion. The abortion ban, which fueled one of the largest ballot drives in state history, had been unenforceable after voters enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution last November. Whitmer and other Democratic leaders stressed that it was important to strike the law from the state's books to ensure it could never be enforced again.
Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming health care
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care. Holcomb signed the bill despite expressing reservations earlier this week, saying it wasn’t on his agenda and was vaguely written. Proponents of the legislation cite concerns that the treatments are dangerous or irreversible. Opponents say the types of care the bill would ban, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, are vital and often life-saving for transgender kids.