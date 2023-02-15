A case of arson stole a valuable recreation center from Ellensburg and Kittitas County residents on Dec. 2.
The overnight fire was responsible for the destruction of the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center, leaving residents with limited options to enjoy sports and recreation while shielding themselves from the valley winds.
“Have you been here in the springtime ever? So, (Ellensburg is) known for our winter here and indoor recreation is in high demand,” Ellensburg City Manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said.
The City of Ellensburg has been proactive in not only planning for a replacement for the recreation center, but also in relocating and expanding it.
“The City of Ellensburg is collaborating with Kittitas County and community partners to fund and replace the lost recreation facility with the construction of a fieldhouse — a multi-use, multi-generational community indoor fitness complex — at Rotary Park, a city-owned 100-acre outdoor regional sports complex,” the City of Ellensburg said in a flyer for the new fieldhouse.
The former 32,000-square-foot Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center was donated to the city in the 1990s. It was located east of the city off Vantage Highway.
The City of Ellensburg plans to use some of the unused space at the south end of Rotary Park for the new center, which is currently named the Ellensburg Community Fieldhouse.
“The idea came to us through a private group of folks; they’re connected with the Rotary and they’ve kind of been shopping the idea to the city and to Rotary clubs around town for a while,” Behrends Cerniwey said.
The city is planning to have about 100,000 square feet of indoor turf and courts in the new fieldhouse.
According to the City of Ellensburg, the project is expected to cost $25 million, with $16 million coming from Kittitas County, private partners and the city itself.
The city is seeking up to $9 million from the state.
Construction and development of the center is contingent upon the city being able to raise the required $25 million.
The city is currently in a “master planning activity phase” for the project.
The planning phase will look at the best location for the new fieldhouse at Rotary Park and will take about three months.
The city has conceptualized the center as energy efficient, adjacent to the city’s Renewable Energy Park, and to support “diverse recreation interests,” such as soccer, baseball, football, basketball and more.
There are also plans for a fitness track, roller derby, golf and other indoor facilities and activities.
The project’s timeline has a completion date of December 2024. The city has not yet finalized its insurance settlement for the previous center.
“We hope to have a two-year time frame, if we can, if we can fund it, we hope to have a two-year time frame to have it built,” Behrends Cerniwey said. “So, by the end of December 2024, we hope to have a facility in place, but it all depends on the funding that we can put together for all of us.”
The new center will help residents stay in good health, Behrends Cerniwey said.
“The No. 1 killer in Kittitas County, essentially, is cardiac disease,” she said.
According to the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the county has 142 cardiovascular disease deaths for every 100,000 residents.
Kittitas County Public Health Department has highlighted physical activity as a catalyst in preventing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease.
However, 80.9% of Kittitas County youth did not meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physical activity requirements in 2021, and 42% of adults did not meet aerobic guidelines.
The city believes the new fieldhouse will serve as a “critical indoor fitness facility in distressed rural county,” and will have a positive public health impact on the community.
The city hopes the new center will also “drive economic development through sports tourism.”
“The hardest thing is knowing that ... at a time of year, where the racket center is most heavily used was the time that it burned down,” city Parks and Recreation Director. Brad Case said. “And so ... the challenges for the community are far greater than the challenges for (City of Ellensburg staff). This is why we do what we do.”