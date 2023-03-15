The case of arson which left the Ellensburg Racquet Center reduced to ashes has placed a hole in the Kittitas community’s recreation.
“This community is lacking indoor recreation space, and that was even before we lost the Racquet Center in a fire on Dec. 2,” said City of Ellensburg City Manager Heidi Behrends-Cerniway at the Feb. 9 joint city-county meeting.
While the City of Ellensburg is seeking roughly $25 million to build an expanded replacement, some members of the Kittitas Community have been calling for a partnership with the YMCA.
A YMCA is a nonprofit organization “whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body,” according to the organization’s website.
Local resident Stephanie Hinchliff is leading the charge.
Hinchliff is the founder of the “Y Ellensburg — Bring a YMCA to the county” Facebook group. As of March 13, the group has 862 members.
The aim of Hinchliff and her group is to bring a recreation and exercise center to a county whose No. 1 cause of death is cardiovascular disease.
“I believe in the YMCA ... because it offers a lot more than a place just for competitive sports,” Hinchliff said. “There’s ... before and after school programs that they sponsor, there’s all-day day cares, ... there’s all kinds of needs that still need to be filled in the county that just a fieldhouse won’t.”
Following encouragement from her sister-in-law, Hinchliff began her advocacy in the community.
Her advocacy began on Facebook, interacting with other members of the community. Hinchliff recommended bringing a Y to Ellensburg and was surprised by the positive response she received, she said.
Soon after, she created her “Y Ellensburg” Facebook page. She says the group exploded with 500 members and has been steadily climbing to its nearly 900 total ever since.
“I’m an organizer ... I can see other people’s talents and bring them together,” Hinchliff said.
Outside of social media, she has spoken to elected officials from Ellensburg to the City of Kittitas as part of her Y advocacy efforts.
City of Kittitas Mayor Richard Hink Jr. brought up the possibility of bringing a YMCA to the city during his State of the Community address on March 7. He says Hinchliff brought the idea to the city.
“We see the need for a facility like that here in the lower valley,” Hink said. “We’re not necessarily saying it has to be here in Kittitas. Believe me, we’d love it if it was, but ... we want to see it for lower county here.”
Hink says discussions regarding a YMCA in the City of Kittitas are preliminary and there has been no financial discussions surrounding Hinchliff’s proposals. However, Hink has pledged to help Hinchliff get the word out regarding a Y.
“A lot of times, Kittitas has fell back and just rode the wave,” Hink said. “We don’t want to do that. We’re here to help be part of the leaders and make things happen... as she (Hinchliff) starts bringing forth planning and whatnot, we’d like to be involved with that and we’d like our citizens to be involved in it, too.”
At the Feb. 6 Ellensburg City Council meeting, Behrends-Cerniway said the city is beginning a two year process to rebuild the destroyed racquet center at Rotary Park.
“A public conversation to consider building and funding a local community center will commence this spring and is expected to take one to two years to complete,” said City of Ellensburg Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss.
“Part of the discussion includes identifying community needs, determining operation and location, and exploring interest in new revenue for a future project ... As the city begins the community center discussion, we’ll be open to exploring partnership opportunities such as the YMCA,” said Klauss.