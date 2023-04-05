On the eve of the second annual Belonging in the Burg event, the City of Ellensburg’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission has requested to expand from seven members to nine.
The commission is responsible for advising the City Council on matters of diversity and inclusion, with the goal of making Ellensburg a safe, welcoming community for all.
The commission was established in 2021 and currently has seven seats, with one vacancy.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, staff for the commission Nicole Klauss requested the city adopt a change to add two seats.
“The DEI Commission is the primary commission that’s focused directly on the diversity of residents and increasing inclusion and belonging, and there’s a lot of work to do,” Klauss said.
The memo for the request cited growth in the scope and workload as the need to expand.
“Having two more members will expand our ability to coordinate efforts to partner with groups around the City to initiate activities and events that will bring the community together,” the memo said.
The memo was signed by Nancy Goodloe, who is an city council member and chair of the DEI Commission.
The advisory group has had new opportunities arise this year, including with Central Washington University and a school district, Goodloe said.
“The commission is going through a lot of transitions, finding our feet,” Goodloe said.
Residents interested in serving on the commission can apply on the City of Ellensburg’s website. Currently, the application is for one position. If the City of Ellensburg accepts the request to expand the position, three seats would be open.
Meanwhlie, The city is jointly hosting the Belonging in the Burg: Building Bridges Together at the Hal Holmes Community Center this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. The free event includes snacks and refreshments. Spanish interpretation is also for attendees.