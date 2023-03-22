Support Local Journalism


After a pair of late disallowed tries and a missed final-minute penalty kick in a 24-23 loss at Brigham Young March 18 in Provo, Utah, the No. 2 Central Washington University men’s rugby team can rally against 11th-ranked Arizona on Senior Day on Saturday, according to a CWU news release.

The noon fixture at Tomlinson Stadium is available on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.


