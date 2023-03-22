After a pair of late disallowed tries and a missed final-minute penalty kick in a 24-23 loss at Brigham Young March 18 in Provo, Utah, the No. 2 Central Washington University men’s rugby team can rally against 11th-ranked Arizona on Senior Day on Saturday, according to a CWU news release.
The noon fixture at Tomlinson Stadium is available on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
The Crimson and Black will celebrate props Jonah Auvaa of Puyallup and Nickolis Haviland of Yakima, flankers Alexander Cleary of Ferndale and Albert O’Shannessey of Christchurch, New Zealand, 8 man Marques Fuala’au of Kent, wings Noah Wright of Renton and Mitchell Hirose of Kihei, Hawaii, fly half Rhys Jones of Folsom, Calif., and lock Gordon Smilanich of Santa Clarita, Calif.
Central (7-1 overall), ranked only behind Navy (14-0), is 6-1 against Arizona (3-2) since 2017.
Arizona survived No. 15 UCLA on the road 32-27 March 4 and scattered No. 12 Colorado 56-12 March 18 in Tucson.
“Arizona is well-coached, talented, and one of the most complete rugby teams we have seen so far this year, so we are going to have to put out a far better performance than we did this past week to have any chance of having some success on Saturday,” Central coach Todd Thornley said. “If we can learn from the BYU game, work really hard for each other, and leave everything out on the field then we should have a good day. Anything less, then this dangerous Arizona team will make us pay.”