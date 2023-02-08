CWU T+F

Juliette Williams and Central Washington University track and field enter the Whitworth Invitational Friday and Saturday in Spokane.

In anticipation of the Feb. 20-21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at The Podium in Spokane, 35 Central Washington University indoor track and field athletes make their way to The Podium for the Whitworth Invitational Friday and Saturday, according to a CWU news release.

“We look to have most everyone in action this week as we take advantage of one more meet to tune-up prior to conference championships,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “It should be a focused weekend to build on what we have done so far this winter.”


