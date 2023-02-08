In anticipation of the Feb. 20-21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at The Podium in Spokane, 35 Central Washington University indoor track and field athletes make their way to The Podium for the Whitworth Invitational Friday and Saturday, according to a CWU news release.
“We look to have most everyone in action this week as we take advantage of one more meet to tune-up prior to conference championships,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “It should be a focused weekend to build on what we have done so far this winter.”
MEN’S RUGBYWildcats hit the road for Saint Mary’s
Unbeaten through four games this season, the Central Washington University men’s rugby team heads to D1A national championship runner-up Saint Mary’s Saturday, according to a news release.
Kickoff is set for noon in Moraga, Calif.
“Another week on the road and the challenge does not get much bigger than this,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “We have the utmost respect for Gael Rugby, their coaching staff and the powerhouse they have been in collegiate rugby for over the past decade. We have our work cut out for us, but if we focus on working hard for each other and executing the basics of the game at pace, then this could be a barn burner of a game.”
This will be Central’s final road test before their long-awaited Feb. 17 home opener against Trinity Western.
The Gaels, who fell to Army in the national final, are 5-3 overall and 5-1 at home since October, and their only home loss came against the British Columbia Thunderbirds whom the Wildcats beat 32-17 on the road in their Jan. 21 opener.
Central is 0-4 against Saint Mary’s all-time, but the Wildcats’ most recent head-to-head was last season’s 27-30 decision at Tomlinson Stadium.