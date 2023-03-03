The third-seed defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion Central Washington University women’s basketball team began its run at a repeat with an 88-62 win over sixth-seed Simon Fraser before a crowd of 207 Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (21-7 overall), 5-1 in their last six, entered a 5:15 p.m. semifinal with second-seed Montana State Billings (23-6) Friday. The final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Samantha Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah and the GNAC Player of the Year, set a new GNAC Tournament single-game scoring record with 40 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. She’s scored a new Central Washington single-season scoring record of 622 points through Thursday, and is the GNAC’s new career rebound leader with 1,187.
Tori Maeda, a 5-foot-6 redshirt senior guard of Honolulu and an all-conference honorable mention, set a new GNAC Tournament single-game record with 12 assists.
Asher Cai, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard of Colfax and the GNAC Freshman of the Year, went for 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks.
Valerie Huerta, a 5-foot-4 first-team sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., scored 10 points with five rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals.
Claire Heitschmidt, a 5-foot-11 sophomore of Vancouver, went for 12 points, four rebounds and an assist.
“I’m incredibly proud of the ladies and how we came out tonight,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We gave great efforts on both sides of the ball in the first half.”
Riley Johnson, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard of Cashmere (eight points, a rebound and an assist), held Simon Fraser 5-foot-10 all-conference sophomore guard Jessica Wisotzki to 13 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals.
“Riley took on the great challenge of defending Jessica Wisotzki tonight and offensively we found our rhythm early,” Richardson-Thornley said. “Sam and Tori had great nights and led our young group on their first postseason game. Now it’s onto the recovery battle for a big game tomorrow night vs. MSUB.”
Gemma Cutler, a 6-foot-2 honorable mention sophomore forward, came away with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Red Leafs (10-13).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Poquette lifts Wildcats into GNAC semifinals
The fourth-seed Central Washington University men’s basketball team beat fifth-seed Western Oregon 80-66 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals before a crowd of 173 Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.
With the win, the Wildcats (15-14 overall), winners of five in a row, advanced to face top-seed Saint Martin’s (23-5) in a 2:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at Carver Gym. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Our defense in the first half was the difference tonight,” Central coach Brandon Rinta said. “Our guys did a great job of setting the tone on that end. Matt came up with one of the biggest games of his career on a big stage. Brock did a great of controlling the tempo and finding everyone all game.”
Matt Poquette, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior forward of Morton, led the Wildcats with a season-high 28 points as well as nine rebounds and an assist.
Samaad Hector, a 6-foot-6 junior forward of Vancouver, went for 18 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Isaiah Banks, a 6-foot-3 senior of Las Vegas, scored 17 points with seven rebounds and a steal, and Camron McNeil, a 6-foot-5 junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., went for 12 points, five rebounds and an assist.
Brock Gilbert, a 5-foot-11 senior guard of Syracuse, Utah, dished out 11 assists.
For Western Oregon (12-14), 6-foot-6 senior guard Cameron Cranston of Vancouver scored 15 points with four rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hollis, Chandler qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships
Central Washington University’s E’lexis Hollis and Lauryn Chandler have qualified for the March 11-12 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center (Va.), according to a CWU news release.
“These two young ladies have worked so hard the past few years, and have shown amazing growth — progressing from provisional qualifying times the past couple of seasons to now earning their spots at the national championship,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “We believe they can compete well against the fields that will be there in Virginia.”
Hollis, a 5-foot, 4-inch junior sprinter of Ellensburg, is the women’s 60-meter dash’s 12th qualifier after her 7.46-second at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships run put her in a position to qualify for the national championships and broke her school record.
Chandler, a 5-foot-3 senior of Bremerton, is the women’s 60 hurdles’ 14th qualifier after winning in 8.57 seconds at the GNAC Indoor Championships and improving to fourth in GNAC history and second in Central Washington history to Mariyah Vongsaveng’s 8.51 (2017).
Before Hollis and Chandler head for Virginia, the Wildcats were scheduled to open their outdoor season Friday and Saturday at the Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma.