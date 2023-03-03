Bowman

Samantha Bowman (23) set a new Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament single-game scoring record, a new Central Washington University single-season scoring record and a new GNAC career rebounding record against Simon Fraser Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham.

 MICHAEL POTASH

The third-seed defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion Central Washington University women’s basketball team began its run at a repeat with an 88-62 win over sixth-seed Simon Fraser before a crowd of 207 Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats (21-7 overall), 5-1 in their last six, entered a 5:15 p.m. semifinal with second-seed Montana State Billings (23-6) Friday. The final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.


