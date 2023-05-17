Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University track and field’s Lauryn Chandler won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships women’s 100-meter hurdles crown in 13.97 seconds on Saturday at McArthur Field in Monmouth, Ore., according to a news release.

The senior from Bremerton led Simon Fraser junior Diana Voloshin (14.25) and Western Oregon junior Maliyah Thompson (14.31) in the final after climbing to 21st in NCAA Division II (13.90) in Friday’s preliminaries.


Tags

Recommended for you