Central Washington University track and field’s Lauryn Chandler won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships women’s 100-meter hurdles crown in 13.97 seconds on Saturday at McArthur Field in Monmouth, Ore., according to a news release.
The senior from Bremerton led Simon Fraser junior Diana Voloshin (14.25) and Western Oregon junior Maliyah Thompson (14.31) in the final after climbing to 21st in NCAA Division II (13.90) in Friday’s preliminaries.
With 85 points, the CWU women finished fifth behind first-place Western Washington (183) as Central Washington’s men (106) were fourth behind medalist Western Washington (209.5).
“It’s always gratifying to see the efforts people bring to the conference meets,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “People are here to give whatever they got, our team definitely put out a lot of big efforts, and we love to see that. We’re excited to keep building for the future.”
E’lexis Hollis took second in the 100-meter dash (11.54) behind Simon Fraser sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair (11.47) and improved her school record by .09 seconds to rank 21st in the country.
In the men’s 400 hurdles, Austin Albertin of Finley clocked a personal-best 53.05, a provisional national qualification, and second to Western Washington freshman Maurice Woodring (52.90) to rank 42nd in the nation.
NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships qualifiers were scheduled for announcement by 3 p.m. Tuesday.