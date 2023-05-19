...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Central Washington University is gearing up for the return of its annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday, May 23, according to a CWU press release.
The conference was last held in 2019. This year’s conference will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Sue Lombard Hall.
The focus of the conference will be addressing regional economic conditions, agri-food business practices and agribusiness technology opportunities and challenges, according to the release.
“The (Economic Outlook Conference) is an essential gathering of industry experts, thought leaders, economists, business professionals and academics,” CWU Economics Chair Toni Sipic said in the release.
“It serves as a platform to gain insights, share knowledge and engage in meaningful discussions surrounding regional economic conditions, agri-food business, and technology.”
This year’s speakers and panelists includes: Jon Devaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association; Denny Heck, Lieutenant Governor of Washington; regional economist Donald Meseck; chief economist with the Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council Steve Lerch; co-owner of Kragworks Matt Yeager; Yakima River Partners founder Margaret Towle; Elizabeth Hargrave of Loftus Labs; and CWU faculty members Yurim Lee and Ana Tonseth.
The conference will be divided into two parts, regional economic conditions and agri-food business and technology.
The conference is free for CWU students, staff and faculty and $20 for visitors. Lunch is included with the price of admission.