A Central Washington University English professor, Maya Jewel Zeller, has been awarded the 2022 New American Poetry Prize.
Zeller was awarded the prize for her manuscript “out takes/glove box.” The manuscript was previously a finalist in the National Poetry Series, the Jake Adam York and the New American Poetry Prize, said CWU in a press release.
The New American Poetry Prize competition was judged “blindly” by “internationally renowned” poet Eduardo Corral.
“I have been sending out this manuscript for a couple years, and I feel very luck to be chosen for this award,” Zeller said in the release. “It’s really affirming to have a contemporary peer recognize my work and find value in it. This is such a huge honor, and I feel like this could be a positive turn for me in my career.”
Zeller has also published “Alchemy for Cells & Other Beasts,” “Rust Fish” and “Yesterday, the Bees.”
Zeller will be representing the university at the Association of Writers and Writing Programs conference from March 8-11 at the Seattle Convention Center, said the university.
On Friday, March 10, Zeller, CWU colleagues and students will present “A Decade of Professional and Creative Writing at Central Washington University.”
The event will take place at 10:35 a.m. at the Seattle Convention Center.