Central Washington University has a new vision and mission, and its values include not only serving its students but building community relationships that allow the school to collaborate for the good of all who live in the area.

That was part of the message from CWU President Jim Wohlpart during his “State of the University” address at Tuesday’s “State of the Community” event hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.


