Central Washington University has a new vision and mission, and its values include not only serving its students but building community relationships that allow the school to collaborate for the good of all who live in the area.
That was part of the message from CWU President Jim Wohlpart during his “State of the University” address at Tuesday’s “State of the Community” event hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
His speech highlighted a variety of university objectives, challenges and cooperation efforts with local governments, some of which also participated in the event.
“One of the things that I’m dedicated to and committed to at (CWU) as president is not thinking about the thriving of the institution for the next five to 10 years, but I’m also thinking about 20 years and 30 years or 50 years,” Wohlpart said.
That’s part of the reason the university worked last year on focusing its vision and mission, and it is now finalizing a new set of values, he said.
One of those values is having authentic community partnerships.
“This commitment to collaborate must go both ways,” Wolhpart said, adding that he takes seriously the commitment to collaborate on meeting the needs of the people who live in Ellensburg and across Kittitas County.
This collaboration was demonstrated through participation in numerous city, county and school district events during the past year, he said.
“We have been honored to participate very closely in the development of the Kittitas County Economic Development strategic plan,” Wolhpart said.
He noted a close relationship with the city and school districts to create a culture of belonging.
He also said the university is working with the nonprofit community and pointed to the development of an interpretive center with the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.
The university is working to bring back summer camps that took place last year, with the university committing $50,000 to the effort.
“We can make summer camps a real thing for our youths,” Wohlpart said. “What I know is that we cannot do this work ... without our partners.”
Wolhpart touched on some challenges the university has faced, including its struggle to better serve a large portion of the student body, particularly students of color, who make up about 42% of the student population.
The university loses 33% of its freshmen at the end of their first year, and most are students of color, he said.
“We must do a better job creating a culture of belonging for (our students) so that they feel welcomed, not just on campus, but in the city and county,” Wohlpart said. “We have work to do there, but we’re doing that work which is fantastic.”
One goal is progress toward a multicultural center on campus.
The university also is aiming to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), a designation that will bring federal dollars in for the university, city and county, he said.
Another goal is to foster more high-impact educational efforts that engage more students outside the classroom.
“That’s the stuff that every employer wants,” Wohlpart said. “If all you have is a book learning inside the classroom, you’re not going to get a job. But if you’re actually able to take that learning and apply it in real-world settings, that’s when you actually deepen your knowledge and understanding.”
He cited internships, student teaching and undergraduate research as examples of educational practices that make an impact.
Meanwhile, the students also have needs that need to be addressed.
One of them is access to more mental health counseling and more space for that to occur.
Wohlpart noted that the university has a request in to create a design for a behavioral mental health building, but the funding was not included in the governor’s budget this year.
He also says the university is working closely with Comprehensive Health Care to ensure “they can actually have space in that facility and work with our students.”
Wohlpart also touched on the challenges that CWU students are facing.
“The Washington Student Achievement Council just did a survey of all public universities. The state average for students identifying that they have food insecurity, that they don’t necessarily know that they’re going to have a meal the next day, the state average is 38%” Wohlpart said.
It’s even higher at CWU — at 47%, he said.
He added that two-thirds of our students identified housing or food as a major need.
“That’s part of the reason we lose a lot of our students,” Wohlpart said.
He recalled hearing about a student who lived in a car for two quarters to graduate because the student could not afford both tuition and housing. The university received a $108,000 grant this year from the Washington Student Achievement Council to help students who faced losing their housing.
“It was pretty much gone at the end of the fall quarter,” he said of the money. “So, we’re trying to find another $40,000 internally to make sure that we can make it through winter quarter.”
Wolhlpart also said the university is looking to expand its business and community services, as well as create degree certificates and training to meet the knowledge economy of the future.
The university is planning a trip to the University of Iowa with business leaders to learn about that university’s business and community services in the Midwest.
“I think we have a really unique moment of opportunity not to go fast, but to be deliberate in opportunities that are coming to us,” Wohlpart said.
“Let’s think about the opportunities that are coming out and not just say ‘yes’ to everything, but ‘yes’ to the things that will allow us to thrive together long term into the future. All of our interests are connected.”
Wolhpart also gave an update on some of the university’s capital requests. He said the new $63 million Health-Sciences building was finished, and renovation of the Nicholson Pavilion should be done by September. The next big request is for a Humanities and Social Science complex, valued at $103 million.
“It will change the nature of what we do in (CWU),” Wohlpart said.