...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Central Washington University’s Kuolt Distinguished Professor of Business Andy Parks is the recipient of a prestigious U.S. higher education award.
Parks received the 2023 Reginald Wilson Diversity Leadership Award from the American Council on Education at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., last Saturday, the university said in a press release.
Parks began teaching at CWU in 2017 after spending 30 years in the consumer package goods industry, including two decades with the Coca-Cola company, according to the release.
Parks is the co-founder and instructor of “Emotional Intelligence for Professionals,” a course offered to CWU students and faculty, as well as business leaders, the university said in the release.
“The Reginal Wilson Diversity Leadership Award and the Harvard Business Review podcast are the two highlights of my career so far,” Parks said in the release. “It means so much to know that your colleagues think so highly of you. I am truly humbled.”
Parks is in rare company as one of the few non-PhDs to have received the award, the university said in the release.
“Looking at the past recipients of this award, I am shocked to be included in such elite company,” Parks said in the release. “It is such a tremendous honor to be recognized for the (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging) work I have been involved in at CWU. This award is truly one of the highlights of my career.”
The award is named in honor of senior scholar emeritus at the American Council on Education and founding director of the Office of Minority Concerns, the university said in the release.
The award is presented annually to an “individual who has made outstanding contributions and demonstrated a sustained commitment to diversity in higher education,” the university said in the release.
“Throughout his career, (Parks) has shown a deep commitment for advancing equity and inclusion,” American Council on Education President Ted Mitchell said in the release. “Fusing his vast professional experiences and passion for emotional intelligence, Anderson has led countless efforts to support his students and build a more inclusive campus. I’m glad he’s being recognized for his work.”
Parks was nominated for his work with Washington Employers for Racial Equity’s higher education coalition. The coalition was initiated in 2021 and includes representatives from the University of Washington, Seattle University, Washington State University and CWU, the university said in the release.
“The leadership training initiative we started is the first of its kind in the entire country,” Parks said in the release.
The initiative has participation from major Washington state employers including T-Mobile, Boeing, Starbucks, Microsoft and more, the university said in the release.
“Having these large employers on board gives us a lot of momentum and confidence in the curriculum we have developed,” Parks said in the release.
Parks was also recognized for an approach considered unique in anti-racism which uses mindfulness and emotional intelligence to help change people’s long-held behaviors and mindsets, the university said in the release.
“My approach is more introspective and self-reflective because this kind of work is so emotional,” Parks said in the release. “It’s very difficult work, and I believe it needs to be grounded in mindfulness.”