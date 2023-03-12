Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University’s Lauryn Chandler and E’lexis Hollis ran to respective 13th in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships 60-meter hurdles preliminaries and 14th in the 60 dash prelims Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., according to a CWU news release.

"Both gals gave great efforts," Wildcats track and field coach Kevin Adkisson said. "I'm super proud of what we saw from their efforts as well as what they did the whole indoor season to continue to grow and do some really special things."


Tags

Recommended for you