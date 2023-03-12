Central Washington University’s Lauryn Chandler and E’lexis Hollis ran to respective 13th in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships 60-meter hurdles preliminaries and 14th in the 60 dash prelims Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., according to a CWU news release.
"Both gals gave great efforts," Wildcats track and field coach Kevin Adkisson said. "I'm super proud of what we saw from their efforts as well as what they did the whole indoor season to continue to grow and do some really special things."
Chandler, a 5-foot, 3-inch senior of Bremerton, crossed the finish line in 8.74 seconds. Hollis, a 5-foot-4 junior of Ellensburg, got there in 7.51 in the third heat, .02 seconds behind Washburn senior Isabella Hohl for second and a spot in Saturday’s finals.
"The gals competed well," Central assistant coach Brittany Hall said. "It was both of their first NCAA appearances. I'm proud of how they competed and even more encouraged by how they responded after coming up short of making the finals. I think this experience will be a building block for bigger things to come for both of them."
With the indoor season complete, the Wildcats turn their attention to the Doris Heritage Track Festival on March 18 at Seattle Pacific University.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats fall in West Region opener
The six-seed CWU women's basketball team’s season came to an 86-74 NCAA Division II West Region first-round end against three-seed Cal State San Marcos Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills’ Torodome in Carson, Calif., according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (21-9 overall) and the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament champion Cougars (24-5) were close at 28-23 through a quarter, 44-41 at intermission and 67-61 into the fourth of their first meeting in history.
Samantha Bowman led Central with 25 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
“I'm very grateful for the opportunities that I've had, and it's been such a great ride,” said Bowman, the 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center West Region Player of the Year.
Valerie Huerta went for 23 points and a pair of steals.
"I'm extremely proud of the women in our program,” said Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley, whose Wildcats enjoyed their first back-to-back 20-win seasons and look to next season with a solid young core. “We got to this position against a very good San Marcos team. … It came to a point where they made a couple more big plays than we did, but it doesn't have anything to do with a lack of effort or a lack of competing within our girls, so I'm extremely proud with who we were tonight."
The Cougars' 5-foot-4 sophomore guard Charity Gallegos shot 12-of-17 from the field for 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats end weekend road trip against Cal Poly Humboldt with split
The CWU softball team wrapped up its Saturday series with Cal Poly Humboldt in Loleta, Calif., in a 2-1 eight-inning loss before an 8-3 win, according to a news release.
The Wildcats (9-10 overall) improved to 12-59 against the Lumberjacks (6-12) since 1999.
In the opener, Ashlee Laver, a 5-foot, 7-inch right-handed pitcher of Irvine, Calif., struck out five in seven full innings against four hits, two runs – one earned – and a walk.
In the closer, 6-foot right-handed graduate pitcher Isabel Womack of Hillsboro, Ore., threw seven complete frames and struck out five against nine hits, three runs – two earned – and three walks.
Next for the Wildcats are Great Northwest Athletic Conference noon doubleheaders and conference openers with first-place Western Washington (11-9, 3-1) March 18-19 at Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field in Ellensburg.