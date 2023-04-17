Support Local Journalism


After giving up a huge early deficit on Saturday against Brigham Young University, the Central Washington men's rugby team had its season came to an end with a 62-31 loss in the D1A quarterfinal, according to a news release.

The top-seeded Wildcats trailed the No. 4 Cougars 31-0 before mounting a comebeack.


