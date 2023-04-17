...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday morning and again
from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
After giving up a huge early deficit on Saturday against Brigham Young University, the Central Washington men's rugby team had its season came to an end with a 62-31 loss in the D1A quarterfinal, according to a news release.
The top-seeded Wildcats trailed the No. 4 Cougars 31-0 before mounting a comebeack.
"It's a tough way for us to finish the season,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “Credit to BYU, they showed up to play and we did not. We cannot win games without owning the collision, and we got owned there. Good luck to them the rest of the way."
The Cougars (7-1) will face Cal (32-4) in the semifinals on April 22.
Central Washington wing Oscar Treacy broke the shutout with a 30th-minute try — his team-leading seventh of the season — to cut BYU's lead to 31-5.
He intercepted a BYU pass and took it the length of the field for another try before fly half Oliver Cline nailed the conversion for a 31-12 deficit.
Team captain Albert O’Shannessey scored in the 38th minute to draw the Wildcats closer at 31-19.
Sophomore prop Daniel McQuade scored his first try of the season in the 58th minute, as Central trailed 43-24. Conner Grande then scored his third try of the season in the 66th minute, and Cline put in the conversion to cut the lead to 50-31.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wildcat summer camps upcoming
Central Washington University women’s soccer coach Lindsey Lee announced a pair of Women's Elite Summer Prospect camps at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
Soccer ID Camp (June 3)
This 8 a.m.-to-3 p.m. camp gives players of all ages a first-hand look at CWU soccer with the coaching staff in two training sessions. Prospects and parents will have the option to tour the university and its athletic facilities. Registration is open via cwuwildcattickets.universitytickets.com.
Elite Prospect Overnight Camp (June 27-30)
This camp is a chance for girls 13-17 years of age to learn from and be coached by Lee, assistant coaches and current student-athletes. Attendees will get the full CWU experience for an understanding of what the Wildcats stand and of themselves within the game. The goal is to develop players mentally, physically, technically and tactically as they compete in one game each day before an 11-on-11 match on Friday.
Registration opens May 1, and preregistration is available. For more information, contact assistant coach Tate Kautzky at 509-366-8518 or at TateKautzky@cwu.edu.