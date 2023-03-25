The Central Washington University softball team split the first two games of its four-game road trip with Montana State Billings on Thursday, falling 6-5 in the opener but winning the closer 11-6, according to a CWU news release.
In the opener, Yellowjackets sophomore Jazlyn Kalehuawehe’s second home run of the day — this time to center in the sixth inning — proved the finisher.
For the Wildcats, senior pitcher Ashlee Laver struck out five through 5.2 innings against seven hits, six runs — five earned — and four walks. Senior infielder Myiah Seaton went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first and another in the third.
In the second game, CWU pitcher Isabel Womack struck out eight in 5.1 innings against five hits, six runs — four earned — and six walks. Seaton had three of Central’s 13 hits with a first-inning solo homer and a fifth-inning RBI single to center before senior catcher/infielder Alyssa Benthagen drove her in with a sixth-inning home run.
The Wildcats (13-12 overall, 4-2 GNAC) face the Yellowjackets (9-16, 3-7) in a doubleheader at noon Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowman named D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
Central Washington University’s Samantha Bowman became the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s 2023 Women’s Basketball Ron Lenz Player of the Year on March 19, according to a CWU news release.
Bowman, a senior center from Zillah and a two-time D2CCA All-American, led the country with 14.9 rebounds per game and 26 double-doubles. Her 22.2-point scoring average was sixth, and she completed her career shooting .541 from the field, .316 from 3-point range and .722 from the free throw line for 1,632 points, 1,1219 rebounds, 242 assists, 167 blocks and 129 steals in 120 games.
“Even though this is a great individual award I couldn’t have gotten this without my teammates,” Bowman said. “Especially the guards for finding me in the post and allowing me to score. I also couldn’t have done this without the incredible help of my coaches and trainers for my individual development as a player.”
Bowman is also a First Team honoree by the World Exposure Report and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association after earning Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and D2CCA West Region Player of the Year.
Bowman set the GNAC career rebounding record and is second in CWU all-time scoring to Rose Shaw (1,696, 1998-2002). Bowman broke the GNAC Tournament single-game scoring record with 40 points against Simon Fraser in the opening round, broke the GNAC single-game rebounding record with 31 against Whitman College, and broke the Central Washington single-season scoring record with 665 points last season.
“We are incredibly happy for and proud of Sam,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “She has been committed and has worked incredibly hard for everything that she has earned.”