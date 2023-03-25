Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University softball team split the first two games of its four-game road trip with Montana State Billings on Thursday, falling 6-5 in the opener but winning the closer 11-6, according to a CWU news release.

In the opener, Yellowjackets sophomore Jazlyn Kalehuawehe’s second home run of the day — this time to center in the sixth inning — proved the finisher.


