CWU women

Ashley Schow (22) and the Central Washington University women’s basketball team open their NCAA Division II West Region run against Cal State San Marcos Friday in Carson, Calif.

 JACOB THOMPSON / CWU ATHLETICS

The Central Washington University women’s basketball team will dance for the second year in a row, according to a CWU news release.

The NCAA awarded the Wildcats (21-8 overall) the sixth Division II Women’s Basketball West Region seed Sunday, and Central will see No. 3 seed  Cal State San Marcos (23-5), the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament champion, in a quarterfinal at noon Friday in the Torodome at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson, Calif.


