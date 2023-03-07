The Central Washington University women’s basketball team will dance for the second year in a row, according to a CWU news release.
The NCAA awarded the Wildcats (21-8 overall) the sixth Division II Women’s Basketball West Region seed Sunday, and Central will see No. 3 seed Cal State San Marcos (23-5), the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament champion, in a quarterfinal at noon Friday in the Torodome at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson, Calif.
Central takes on the Cougars for the first time in history, and the winner advances to a contest with No. 2 seed Western Washington or No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific.
San Marcos upset top-seeded Dominguez Hills in the CCAA Tournament final, whereas CWU reached the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
Samantha Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah and the GNAC Player of the Year, averages a 22.1 points and 14.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. San Marcos’ 5-foot-8 All-CCCA first-team senior guard Dynnah Buckner averages 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.
TRACK AND FIELD
Four Wildcats Win at the Ed Boitano Invitational
The Central Washington University track and field team had four winners in its outdoor season-opening Ed Boitano Invitational Friday and Saturday at University of Puget Sound’s Baker Stadium in Tacoma, according to a CWU news release.
Isaiah Webster, a freshman from Bellevue, won the men's long jump at 21 feet, 10.25 inches. Ellie DeGroot, a freshman from Enumclaw, won the women's 100-meter hurdles in 15.44 seconds. Sarah Sewell, a sophomore from Mill Creek, won the 400 hurdles in 1:05.49. Drew Klein, a sophomore from Auburn, won the men's pole vault with a personal-record 14-8.
"Overall across the board good performances,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. ”Even though it's our first outdoor event and colder, people came out and competed hard and showed good things."
Next for Central is the Doris Heritage Track Festival on March 18 at Renton Memorial Stadium.
MEN’S RUGBY
Wildcats host reigning national champion Army on Wednesday
After jumping out to a 6-0 overall start, the No. 2 Central Washington University men’s rugby team welcome No. 8 D1A national champion Army to a 3 p.m. match Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium, according to a CWU news release.
The contest will air at the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
”The opportunity to take on the defending national champs in our own backyard is something we have been looking forward to over the past two weeks,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “Army's current record and recent history speaks for themselves, they are tremendously well coached and will pose a number of problems for us. We have to show growth in the performance of our overall game model to have a chance of getting the desired result over this powerhouse program. It should be a great spectacle of college rugby, and we are very honored to host an institution like Army West Point this coming Wednesday.”
Central is 2-2 all-time against the Black Knights after Army won the last match 37-29 on March 26, 2022, in West Point, N.Y.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats sweep Montana State Billings
The Central Washington University softball team doubled up Montana State Billings with 12-7 and 3-0 wins in a nonconference home series Saturday, according to a CWU news release.
CWU improved to 8-7 overall and dropped MSUB to 6-9.
Payton Kessler, a right-handed freshman pitcher from Castle Rock, threw five relief innings and struck out three against two hits, a run and four walks in the opener.
Alyssa Benthagan, a senior catcher/infielder from Spokane Valley, and Brooke Jordan, a junior infielder from Sammamish, both drove in three runs.
In the closer, pitcher Ashlee Laver of Irvine, Calif., struck out seven against a hit and two walks in seven innings for her second one-hit shutout in as many days.
"I thought we came out focused today, in the first game, offensively, especially,” said Wildcats coach Joe DiPietro. “We had a lot of quality at-bats and scored often. In the second game, Ashlee was fantastic! To throw back-to-back one hit shutouts says something about her! I was happy for the girls today."
Next for the Wildcats is a four-game series at Cal Poly Humboldt (3-11) in Arcata, Calif., beginning with a noon doubleheader Friday before an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday.
BASEBALL
Wildcats split opening GNAC series with Saint Martin’s
The Central Washington University baseball team won two of its four four games against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin's on Sunday and Monday in Lacey, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (6-13 overall, 2-2 GNAC) won 7-2 and fell 1-0 Sunday before winning 7-5 and falling 6-5 Monday.
In Monday’s first game, Kevin Varner, Jr., a junior outfielder from Wailuku, Hawaii, went 4-for-5 and scored a run as Charlie Larson, a senior infielder from Tacoma, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Ryan Arredondo, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Warden, put in strong work through six innings. Alex Brady, a junior lefty from Longview, struck out two in three innings of relief for his first win of the season.
"I thought we did a really good job bouncing back from a bad second inning,” Central coach Desi Storey said. “We could have lost our composure and we didn’t. Dondo put up goose eggs and gave the guys a chance to come back. We got a couple of late runs we needed and got past the one hiccup and overcame it and that was huge."
In the second game, Ben Leid, a sophomore catcher from Corvallis, Ore., went 2-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run.
Beau Kearsey, a junior pitcher form Vancouver, struck out four in 3.2 innings. Gabe Bustamante, a sophomore righthander, recorded an out, and Reid Rasmussen, a sophomore from Selah, closed the game with three strikeouts in two innings.
"In game two we made a bunch of mistakes, including a baserunning error that ended the game,” Storey said. “Too many mistakes in that game, and we didn't help ourselves. Reid came in with bases loaded and he minimized the damage, that was great. We need to not shoot ourselves in the foot and we aren't taking advantage of those opportunities. Now we head home, regroup, and get ready for the Wolves."
Next for the Wildcats are noon doubleheaders with GNAC rival Western Oregon (6-6, 2-2) on Saturday and Sunday at the CWU Baseball Field.
AWARDS
Carpenter, Laver, Webster earn weekly GNAC honors
The Central Washington University softball team’s Harlee Carpenter and Ashlee Laver and the track and field team’s Isaiah Webster earned GNAC Player of the Week honors, according to a CWU news release.
Carpenter, a senior infielder frm Snohomish, is the the GNAC Softball Player of the Week after her nine-hit, four-RBI weekend helped the Wildcats win three of four nonconference games against Montana State Billings.
Laver, a senior from Irvine, Calif., is the GNAC Softball Pitcher of the Week after striking out six Yellowjackets in a complete Game 2 and, in Game 4, going another seven innings to strike out seven.
"Harlee and Ashlee both had great weekends and are very deserving of this award," Central coach Joe DiPietro said.
Webster, a freshman from Bellevue, is the GNAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning the long jump at 21 feet, 10.25 inches Friday and Saturday at the Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma.
"We have been so impressed with Isaiah's development this year as both a sprinter and jumper," coach Kevin Adkisson said. "We look forward to seeing how he can continue to grow and establish himself as a top athlete in the conference."