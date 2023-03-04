Digital Dependence

“At an early age, I’ve always been drawn to the world building commonly found in video games, which is what drew me towards 3D design as a medium,” Mo said in the press release.

 Photo by Katherine Mo

Central Washington University’s BFA senior exhibition ‘Digital Dependence’ by Katherine Mo will take place on Monday, March 6, at Gallery 231.

The exhibition will open with a reception at 5 p.m.


