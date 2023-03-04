...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be very localized in nature, such
that some of the advised area could see little to no snow
accumulation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
“At an early age, I’ve always been drawn to the world building commonly found in video games, which is what drew me towards 3D design as a medium,” Mo said in the press release.
Central Washington University’s BFA senior exhibition ‘Digital Dependence’ by Katherine Mo will take place on Monday, March 6, at Gallery 231.
The exhibition will open with a reception at 5 p.m.
‘Digital Dependence’, which will be on the second floor of Randall Hall, will be available until March 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Through a combination of several digital mediums including photoshop, computer generated imagery, projection mapping and AI generated imagery, (Mo) creates these otherworldly images that merge both real and artificial,” the university said in a press release.