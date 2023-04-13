Support Local Journalism


A Feb. 15 article in The Observer, the Central Washington University publication, indicates plans submitted that solicit the state Legislature for funding for a demonstration geothermal utility and new buildings. To be clear, the CWU plans are not transitioning their current building heating to geothermal; they are building a demonstration utility to heat a future "North Academic Complex" building network which doesn’t exist. 

According to the Daily Record article of March 28, the CWU student body is experiencing housing insecurity. If 38% of CWU students don’t have stable housing, perhaps housing support could be explored instead of demonstration geothermal.


