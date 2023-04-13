A Feb. 15 article in The Observer, the Central Washington University publication, indicates plans submitted that solicit the state Legislature for funding for a demonstration geothermal utility and new buildings. To be clear, the CWU plans are not transitioning their current building heating to geothermal; they are building a demonstration utility to heat a future "North Academic Complex" building network which doesn’t exist.
According to the Daily Record article of March 28, the CWU student body is experiencing housing insecurity. If 38% of CWU students don’t have stable housing, perhaps housing support could be explored instead of demonstration geothermal.
Just as importantly, why aren’t plans being made to transition the campus natural gas steam plant? That plant heats most of the buildings on campus and emits over 13,000 metric tons of CO2 each year. That’s a third of the Ellensburg Natural Gas Utility total carbon emissions, which average 40,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.
CWU could have plans instead to transition the steam plant to electric boilers. This technology is known and readily available.
Geothermal seems like a good idea, but not if it doesn’t include the transitioning of the natural gas steam plant to electric sourcing.
This planning doesn’t reflect the climate crisis we are experiencing, nor the requirements of the Climate Commitment Act. Building more structures, a North Campus, seems to me simply a culture of more by the CWU administration.
Gov. Jay Inslee and our legislators should deny the CWU request for a geothermal demonstration plant and funding for buildings for a North Campus. Please set the example for equitable decarbonizing of our built environment, which is what the CCA requires.
As a public institution, CWU should be setting the example for reducing carbon emissions now.