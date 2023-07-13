CWU NESSP NASA

A student operates a drone as part of the 2022-2023 Artemis ROADS National Challenge. CWU hosted one of the NASA-sponsored events on their Ellensburg campus in June.

 Contributed by CWU

The Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathways (NESSP) concluded their 2022 to 2023 Artemis ROADS National Challenge in June, with Central Washington University hosting one of the NASA-sponsored events on June 2, according to a news release from the university.

NESSP partners with 12 organizations throughout the country, aiming to provide students and teachers with educational materials to engage student interest in STEM.


