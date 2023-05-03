Tia Andaya, Sydney Remsberg and Ashley Kaufman will use their fifth years of eligibility and return to the Central Washington University volleyball team in 2023, Wildcats coach Mario Andaya announced Tuesday in a news release.
“We are obviously excited that they have decided to return and finish their eligibility,” said Mario Andaya, Tia’s father. “To be able to play with their teammates and for Central one last time is important for them. Their degree is within their grasp, and they all have an exciting future after fall so to be able to fully focus and enjoy their final college volleyball experience is awesome for them.”
Tia Andaya is a 5-foot, 9-inch setter/outside hitter, Remsberg is a 5-foot-4 setter, and Kaufman is a 5-foot-8 outside hitter. They led the Wildcats (17-11 overall) to the NCAA Division II West Region semifinals in 2022.
SOFTBALLWildcats’ season ends in finales with Saint Martin’s
The Central Washington University softball team fell to Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s in a 6-2 opener and 9-1 five-inning closer on Sunday at Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field in Ellensburg.
The Wildcats (21-27 overall, 9-15 GNAC) split Senior Day on Saturday with a 7-6 win in 12 innings and a 9-7 loss.
Central Washington finished sixth in the conference race as Northwest Nazarene (33-15, 21-3), Saint Martin’s (28-16, 15-9), Western Washington (24-21, 13-11) and Western Oregon (22-28, 11-13) qualified for the May 4-6 GNAC Softball Championships at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie Field in Burnaby, B.C.
The Wildcats honored their seniors — infielders Harlee Carpenter of Snohomish, Janelle Gary of Seattle, Myiah Seaton of Tumwater, and pitcher Izzy Womack of Hillsboro, Ore. — on Saturday.