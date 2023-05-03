Support Local Journalism


Tia Andaya, Sydney Remsberg and Ashley Kaufman will use their fifth years of eligibility and return to the Central Washington University volleyball team in 2023, Wildcats coach Mario Andaya announced Tuesday in a news release.

“We are obviously excited that they have decided to return and finish their eligibility,” said Mario Andaya, Tia’s father. “To be able to play with their teammates and for Central one last time is important for them. Their degree is within their grasp, and they all have an exciting future after fall so to be able to fully focus and enjoy their final college volleyball experience is awesome for them.”


