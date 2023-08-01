Kittitas FCCLA National Leadership Conference

Each of Kittitas FCCLA’s students earned gold medals for their efforts at the National Leadership conference in Denver from July 2-6. From left: Leah Weekes, Kayser Dempsey, Dallon Walker, Parker Lowe, Colt Fekkes, Jared Johnson, Carson Danielle.

 Contributed by Kittitas FCCLA

Kittitas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter took their skill sets to the National Leadership Conference in Denver in early July, according to a Kittitas School District news release.

The event saw the local chapter represent their community next to over 7,9000 FCCLA student members, advisors, and guests at the national event from July 2-6.


