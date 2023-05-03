KVFR Photo Firestation

Fire Chief John Sinclair says the whole point of regionalization is to create a more effective and seamless system. The options for regionalization were presented at a special meeting on April 19. 

 By JAKE MCNEAL Staff Writer

Members of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue briefed members of the public on a potential regionalization effort between Kittitas County Fire District 2 and District 7 at an April 19 special meeting.

KVFR and Fire District 7 shared the cost of the roughly $60,000 to fund the 250-page regionalization cooperative study by Emergency Services Consulting International, KVFR Fire Chief John Sinclair said.


