Members of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue briefed members of the public on a potential regionalization effort between Kittitas County Fire District 2 and District 7 at an April 19 special meeting.
KVFR and Fire District 7 shared the cost of the roughly $60,000 to fund the 250-page regionalization cooperative study by Emergency Services Consulting International, KVFR Fire Chief John Sinclair said.
“Regionalization effort is just a way of coming together to create a more effective and emergent and efficient response system,” Sinclair said. “So, regionalization efforts are occurring in the fire service in Washington state (and) have been for about 35 years where there are mergers and consolidations.”
Sinclair says the whole point of regionalization is to create a more effective and seamless system. According to Sinclair, it was a regionalization effort in 2006 that led to the creation of KVFR in 2007, which is the City of Ellensburg annexed into Fire District 2.
Kittitas County Fire District 7, located in Cle Elum, covers 126 square miles and over 40 miles of highways and interstate roads, while Kittitas County Fire District 2, also known as KVFR, surrounds the City of Ellensburg and covers 278 square miles, Sinclair said.
Sinclair serves as Fire Chief for both districts as part of an interlocal agreement.
At the April 19 meeting, Richard Curtis, a consultant from Emergency Services International Consulting, outlined a few options for the fire districts.
The first option was the “status quo option,” Curtis said. At the meeting he said that option was “not recommended.”
Under the status quo, the districts could continue with cooperation agreements for certain services and remain as separate organizations.
“However, the downside to this is it just takes more work,” Curtis said. “So, it requires two separate boards, two different policy groups, two sets of organizational structures that have been working together.”
“So, our recommendation is obviously to come together as one organization for efficiency,” Curtis said.
The second — and recommended option — was contractual consolidation.
Under this plan, the districts would maintain their independence and offer a variety of flexibility with the contracted consolidation.
“This is a very good option, I believe, and this is what we’re recommending,” Curtis said.
A barrier to the potential consolidation is the difference in tax rates between the two districts, Sinclair said.
Currently, District 2 has a tax levy of $1.50 per 1,000 while District 7 has a levy of $1.25 per 1,000. Since Hospital District 2 runs emergency services in upper county, there is a 25 cent EMS levy, which accounts for the disparity.
“Because of that discrepancy in taxing authority between the two agencies, what the consultants are recommending is what’s called a consolidation by contract,” Sinclair said.
Under the recommended consolidation, one agency would act as the “lead agency” that would work out a contract with an “off ramp” if the other district is unsatisfied with the outcome of the consolidation, Sinclair said.
“If it wasn’t working for everybody, you could start the process and exit,” Sinclair said. “... But what it would allow is the two largest fire districts in the county to come together, work under one administrative team. You’re not going to take money from either entity. The taxes raised in Fire District 7 will be spent in Fire District 7.”
While tax revenues would still belong to the local districts, under the consolidation, the two districts would share the costs of administration, human resources, equipment expenses and accounts payable, Sinclair said.
Sinclair says he hopes the agencies will reach a decision on the effort by September or October.
“This is not the end of the process,” Sinclair said. “It is the end of the beginning of the process. The boards will be deliberative, they will seek community input, we will be transparent. There will be a series of open houses that both organizations will have in the coming months. We will explain things to the community.”
Sinclair said interested residents seeking more information could contact him about the regionalization effort at 509-856-7714.
The full study done by Emergency Services Consulting International can be found at kcfd7.org/announcement-news/esci-presentation-and-study/.