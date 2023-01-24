A Quail Run Lane resident reported neighboring horses were harassing his horses.
A Mountain View Avenue resident reported receiving a letter from South America.
30 Years AgoPuget Power crews from Ellensburg — about 65 percent of line crew staff here — has been sent to the Seattle area to help restore electrical power there following the Thursday winter storm, according to Brian Lenz. Ellensburg city power crews are serving as backup for the remaining Puget maintenance personnel here and helped Friday with a television power outage in the Cle Elum area, Lenz reported. — Jan. 22, 1993
50 Years AgoThe lack of snow will be the key factor discussed when the Upper County sled dog committee meets to decide whether to go ahead with their weekend races. The races have drawn sled dog teams from most Northwest states including Alaska are slated for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27-28. — Jan. 23, 1973
75 Years AgoThe stork was faster than an automobile late in the afternoon and a baby girl was born to Mrs. Charles Welker of Roslyn while the car was still several miles away from its goal, the Kittitas County hospital. Mother and baby are doing fine. — Jan. 23, 1948
100 Years AgoA whole chicken dinner is in store for Chamber of Commerce members for the January meeting. Watch them get there early. — Jan. 23, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and a local history columnist for the Daily Record.