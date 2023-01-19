BROVARY, Ukraine — Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials crashed into a kindergarten in suburban Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning, was an accident or war-related.
Mom, child killed by polar bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A polar bear chased several residents around a small Alaska Native village, killing a mother and son before a community resident shot and killed the bear. Authorities say the fatal mauling of a woman and a boy happened Tuesday in Wales, a northwest Alaska village that is no stranger to co-existing with polar bears.
The community organizes bear patrols when the bears are expected in town, from July through early November, before the sea ice forms and bears haul out to hunt seals. Polar bear attacks are rare and the last fatal one was in 1990. But Geoff York with Polar Bear International says what makes this even more rare is it came when people thought they were safe from polar bears.
Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.
Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.
The Mexican Embassy in Washington said it received an email from Mexican lawyer José Refugio Rodríguez that claims Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, without adequate access to sunlight, visits, good food or medical care.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”