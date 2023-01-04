...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Christien Lee Stott, 61, died Dec. 24, 2022, in Ellensburg. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
GARY DALLAS KNAPP
Gary Dallas Knapp, 80, died December 24, 2022 in Yakima, WA. Gary was born March 13, 1942 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
SHELLEY DENISE SPENCER
Shelley Denise Spencer, 62, of Ellensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service is planned for the spring to celebrate Shelley’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.johnston-williams.com. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home of Ellensburg is handling arrangements.
PASQUALINA CAMARATA
Pasqualina Camarata, 95, longtime Ellensburg resident, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Rosary will be prayed at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, also at St. Andrew’s with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Friday at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams is handling arrangements.