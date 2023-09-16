...BREEZY TO WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY...
.A dry cold front sweeping across Washington on Sunday will allow
winds to increase, becoming breezy to locally windy during the
afternoon and evening hours. The combination of low relative
humidity and winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions
in the area.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Around 80 to 90 degrees.
* IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme
fire behavior.
* HAINES...As high as 4.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Washington Supreme Court strikes down restrictions on sheriffs’ use of tear gas
Washington’s Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Thursday invalidated some of the restrictions the state Legislature put on law enforcement’s use of tear gas to suppress riots.
The ruling overturns part of a state law passed in 2021 that requires police to get approval from the highest elected official in the jurisdiction where tear gas might be used before deploying it. That official is the mayor in cities and the governor in the case of the Washington State Patrol.