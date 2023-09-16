Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Washington’s Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Thursday invalidated some of the restrictions the state Legislature put on law enforcement’s use of tear gas to suppress riots.

The ruling overturns part of a state law passed in 2021 that requires police to get approval from the highest elected official in the jurisdiction where tear gas might be used before deploying it. That official is the mayor in cities and the governor in the case of the Washington State Patrol.


Grace Deng joined the Washington State Standard shortly after graduating from Northwestern University in June 2023.

Recommended for you