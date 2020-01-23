Christmas is extended farther into the New Year of 2020 with Village Theatre’s exquisite production of “She Loves Me.” Even if you are unfamiliar with this under- appreciated musical, you are likely familiar with the plot. The plot has been through a variety of variations.
The story began as Miklos Laszlo’s 1937 play “Parfumerie.” MGM turned it into “The Shop Around The Corner” in 1940, with James Stewart and Margaret Sullivan as co-workers who hate each other “on the job” but love each other as anonymous pen pals. Nine years later, MGM gave the story a tuneful Technicolor treatment with the misleading title “In The Good Old Summertime” — the majority of the story still takes place at Christmastime. The shop becomes a music store where Judy Garland sings six songs, when she is not feuding with Van Johnson, that is. The film showed that music suited the story very well. The 1963 Broadway musical “She Loves Me” by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joe Masteroff wrapped everything up in a beautiful production starring Barbara Cook, Daniel Massey and Jack Cassidy. The acclaimed 2016 Broadway revival starred Zachary Levi, Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. The Village Theatre production is perfectly cast and lovingly directed by Karen Lund.
Joe Masteroff’s libretto for “She Loves Me” returns to the original setting of Maraczek’s Parfumerie in 1937 Budapest. A parfumerie is a gift shop that sells perfume, soaps, creams, chocolates, shampoo, toilet water and, important to the plot, music boxes. Mr. Maraczek (Eric Jensen) adopts a parental attitude towards his employees, who are involved in intertwining romantic roundelays. Maraczek thinks his steadfast salesman George Nowack should have a girlfriend. George (Eric Ankrim) already has a girlfriend and he doesn’t know it. He is pen pals with a certain “Dear Friend.” Resourceful but unemployed Amalia (Allison Standley) enters the parfumerie, sells a music box more quickly than George, and immediately secures herself a sales-position.
Tensions boil over when Maraczek suspects that George is having an affair with his wife. She is having an affair, but with Steven Kodaly, another employee.
Kodaly (Randy Scholz) is the shop lothario. He knows he is sexy, but he is overly confident in his appeal to women. He thinks nothing of seducing his co-worker Ilona Ritter (Taryn Darr) and, just as quickly, dumping her out in the cold. Miss Darr, in a role ideally suited to her talents, never plays Ilona as a victim of love or circumstance. Once she realizes she deserves better, she goes to the library and grabs a better man. The rumba danced by Mr. Scholz and Miss Darr, with Ilona wrapped in a Christmas garland, is a delight. The character of Kodaly is unscrupulous, but Mr. Scholz remains irresistibly charismatic. Ilona resolves her romantic dilemma smartly and quickly, but will George and Amalia resolve their multiple misunderstandings by Christmas Eve?
Meanwhile, the stress over his marital troubles lands Maraczek in the hospital. Dependable delivery boy Arpad, charmingly portrayed by Rafael Molina, takes advantage of the situation and asks for a well deserved promotion. With Kodaly fired, Arpad is quickly promoted to Junior salesperson in time for the Christmas rush. Quietly witnessing all the comings and goings and love-hate relationships is Mark Emerson, making a delightful Village Theatre debut as Mr. Sipos. For a character who keeps his job by maintaining a low-level perspective on life, Mr. Sipos has a lot to do with the various outcomes of the plot. And Eric Jensen as Mr. Maraczek provides the gravitas that keeps the plot solid.
It is difficult to choose a favorite song in the divine score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Each song is so perfectly suited to the characters and their varied situations. The score is a study in emotional contrasts. By studying the score, I realized how much the production depends on the shifting dynamics between Eric Ankrim and Allison Standley. The audience must root for George and Amalia to figure everything out. George’s goofy first date nervousness in the song “Tonight At Eight” is contrasted with Amalia’s more plaintive and serious question “Will He Like Me?” As Miss Standley breaks into tears when her “Dear Friend” does not arrive, our hearts break with her. When George appears next day with a half-pint of ice cream, she at last realizes “a man that I despise has turned into a man I like!” And when George comes to the giddy realization that “She Loves Me!,” his euphoria is infectious.
“She Loves Me” is less romantic comedy and more romantic fantasy. Everything is perfect, and everything, from the costumes by Esther Garcia to the musical orchestrations by Don Walker, Frank Matosich, Jr. and R.J. Tancioco, bursts with vibrant colors. The show celebrates the simple, often overlooked pleasures in life. Things like a letter in a post office box, a trip to the library, a steady job, a half-pint of ice cream, a music box, and the discovery of a “Dear Friend” are very important. Scott Brateng’s choreography is appropriately simple, but firmly rooted within character, relationship, and situation.
The production’s piece de resistance is Matthew Smucker’s design of the Parfumerie, inspired by a 1930’s Tiffany’s jewel box. The exterior is impressive enough, but the shop opens up like a living doll house. It is the most breath-taking “fantasy shop” imaginable. Previously, I always wanted to live inside the musical “My Fair Lady.” Now, I could live happily ever after inside the fantasy Parfumerie of “She Loves Me.” And for a few magical hours, I did.
Do not allow the Winter weather to stop you from seeing this production. If you miss it in Issaquah, attend the production when it moves to the Everett Performing Arts Center. If you miss “She Loves Me,” you will miss an exquisite musical gem.