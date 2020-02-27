The Ellensburg High School winter musical “State Fair” concludes this weekend, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, all at the Morgan Performing Arts Center.
The production is described by Director Anneliese Childress as a lighthearted musical that is clean and funny for the whole family. She described it as a good way for people to escape the stress of the real world for a couple of hours.
The plot revolves around the Frake family’s trip to the 1946 Iowa State Fair. Abel Frake (Nick Zimny), the father is hoping his prize boar Blue Boy will win the livestock sweepstakes, while the mother, Melissa Frake (Reagan Weitzel), has entered her mincemeat and sour pickles into the state fair contest.
Meanwhile, their children Margy (Carol Ritzenthaler) and Wayne (Nick Gleed) Frake are spending their time with their love interests, Pat Gilbert (Kyle Nolan) and Emily Arden (Bri Lubinski).
According to Zimny, most of the cast hadn’t heard of the musical until it was revealed to be the next winter musical. But many started to research it as soon as they heard.
Producing the musical is Tor Blaisdell, CWU music teacher and former executive director of Valley Musical Theatre. He stepped down last summer to produce the high school musical. He did this because his daughter was a part of the production, and he wanted to do something he loved with the person he loves. He said he really enjoys working with high school students because they have a fresh passion for the production.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for general admission.