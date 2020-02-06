The First Friday Art Walk runs from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Ellensburg and at the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at Central Washington University. Here’s a look at what’s showing:
Listings
Catalyst Co-Working, new, 312 N. Pearl St.: Showcasing the works of Stevenna House.
CWU Continuing Education, new venue, 421 N. Main St.: Local artist Rebecca Coffman will be displaying a new collection of her watercolors titled: Local Color. Rebecca has a degree in Art Education from Emporia State University and teachers Watercolor, Acrylic Painting and Graphic Design at Heritage University in Toppenish. Rebecca will be teaching a 10-week course, Introduction to Watercolor Painting, for CWU Continuing Education starting March 3, 2020.
Dark Moon Craft Beer, new, 319 N. Pearl St.: Birdie Fenn Cent plays music from 6-8 p.m.
Ellensburg Public Library, new, 209 N. Ruby St.: Homeschool Art Show, featuring art created by 3-13 years olds.
Edward Jones, 415 N. Pearl St.: Showing art by Roxy Allen.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center, new, 408 N. Pearl St.: Sam Albright — Fresh Paint 2020 — painting. Billy Mac Maguire — Quid Pro Crow — mixed media, found object. 20 x 20 Annual Members’ Exhibition — diverse mediums. Members’ Celebration includes art pins for the first 250 members, circus snacks in the Membership Lounge 6:30ish. Live music by Josh Humphrey and Black Grenade Entertainment, craftivities for you and your family all night, photo booth fun in our new art lab, Oracle card readings, face painting and more.
Gard Vintners, 311 N. Pearl St.: Featuring art by Mark Berry and live music featuring Feather River.
Grapes and Crepes, new, 117 Fourth Ave.: Showing works featuring beautiful destinations by Sharon Caton Brunson, Photographer from Ramshackle Photography.
Iron Horse Brewery, new, 412 N. Main St.: Featuring the photography of local photographer, Louise.
Kittitas County Historical Museum, new, 114 E. Third Ave.: Our display is David Wheeler’s Drawings of Historic Downtown Buildings, and an updated display of our “Oregon” pattern flow blue china.
Restorations in the Burg, new, 312 N. Pine St.: David Wheeler will be displaying his collection of architectural renderings, drawn with Computer Aided Design. He has recreated historically accurate drawings of most of downtown Ellensburg’s significant buildings, block by block, as they originally were.
The Mule, new, 119 E. Fourth Ave.: Hosting Dan James, musician.
Sarah Spurgeon Gallery, new, Dean Nicholson Boulevard: Natalie Krick: Recent Works, Photography. Her works are fueled by her conflicting attraction and aversion to images of women in popular culture.
Youth Services of Kittitas County, new, 213 W. Third Ave.: Featuring artwork by local Kittitas students.
Western Culture and Art Center, new, 416 N. Pearl St.: Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame at the WCAC will be hosting FF with a band called Spiced Rye, a no host bar and free appetizers plus a sneak preview of the new ERHOF museum space. Clymer Museum and Gallery will have several collectors who have put their works up for sale. This means a great mix of art for you to enjoy. Paintings, drawings, pastels, photos and beadwork are all represented. We are selling a number of pieces in silent auctions, so come and bid up. Wine and beer available.
420 Gallery, new, 420 N. Pearl St.: 420 LOFT Art Gallery presents The Heavens Declare, a collection of oil paintings by Jeannie Johnson.