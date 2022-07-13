In the Netflix documentary from Spain, “100 Days with Tata,” actor-director Miguel Angel Muñoz comments that his great-grandaunt, the 95-year-old Tata of the film’s title, was “already old” when he was born in 1983. She was in her 50s.
“When I ask Tata how old she’d like to be now, she doesn’t say 15, 25 or 30,” Muñoz told me in a recent interview. “She says 80.”
“At 70 years old, she felt she was still in the prime of her life.”
That’s saying a lot in a time — and industry — that seems to stop noticing, much less celebrating, women after they reach about half that age.
Yet Muñoz’s documentary is one of several new international films and series now streaming in the U.S. that showcase middle-aged (and older) women, tackling specifically female issues about the physical and emotional realities of aging, both positive and negative.
The fact that many were also filmed during the lockdown days of the pandemic adds emotional intensity.
Much has been made of streaming platforms catering to the female audience, so this could well be a trend on the rise.
”Borgen”
In the new Netflix revamp of the Danish series about a female politician at the height of power, former Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg, 53, is now the country’s Foreign Minister.
Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen, admits how much easier it is for her to focus on her work now that she’s divorced and her kids are grown. But that new freedom comes at a price.
It’s a subject Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated “The Lost Daughter,” also streaming on Netflix, memorably tackled last year as well.
Birgitte finds herself crossing ethical boundaries to hold onto power, admitting it’s all she has left. A cringe-worthy scene has her drunkenly trying to connect with a younger male employee on this front, only to be rebuffed. She ends the night vomiting into a wastebasket and passing out on her office floor.
The sacrifices a woman might make for a demanding career, or perhaps the untapped potential of this topic in general, could be read into season 4’s storyline about the promises and pitfalls of mining for oil in Greenland.
The writers also make quite a few unsubtle but also rarely addressed references to their character’s entry into menopause. Some arguments between Birgitte and her son and his activist girlfriend offer sharp inter-generational commentary as well.
By the last episode, Birgitte has reset her moral compass, allowing some refreshing grey area for high-achieving women.
”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
If you’ve heard anything about this British film, shot during the pandemic and premiered June 17 on Hulu, it’s probably the full-frontal of star Emma Thompson, 63.
Thompson has spoken about self-acceptance as a theme both of her character and her performance. The story turns on a retired religious education teacher who hires a 20-something male escort, played by Irish actor Daryl McCormack, for sex.
Other than two scenes, the entire film takes place in a single hotel room, underscoring the forced anonymity of the meetings and requiring viewers to focus on the characters and their conversations. The younger actor proves a worthy match for veteran Thompson.
The two reveal and discover quite a lot about themselves as they explore each other’s lives and bodies, all without divulging their real names. (The fact that her character’s actual name is Mrs. Robinson provides a little filmic humor.)
Thompson’s widow grapples with the dissatisfaction of a repressed life. The blah-ness of it all is symbolized in the fact that she’s never had an orgasm. Sex worker Leo Grande is struggling with his own problems, meanwhile.
At one point, Thompson explodes that she just wants to feel young again, not so much to enjoy physical strength but to relish the feeling of possibility, of having her whole life ahead of her rather than behind.
Youth was wasted on her, she says, a cliché that takes on new depth in this film. Yet both “Leo Grande” and “Borgen” end on promising notes of self-empowerment for their characters, fulfilling a “Future is Female” theme in the latter.
”100 Days with Tata”
“100 Days” documents the time Muñoz and his Tata spent living together in a miniscule apartment during Madrid’s COVID lockdown. To pass the time, he started an Instagram account that went viral, turning Tata into an online celebrity.
The film is a heartwarming and honest account of love, aging and loss. Muñoz bathes his Tata, carefully scrubbing her “onion”-like skin, wakes with her multiple times a night and cries with his therapist about all he can’t do for her and how he’ll cope with her eventual loss.
The fact that the pair went back and, together with a scriptwriter and cinematographer, reenacted some of their lived scenes may detract from the realism of the film, but it doesn’t take away from the tenderness of their tale.
Jennifer Green teaches journalism and film at Central Washington University and reviews new movie releases for Common Sense Media. Find past reviews at filmsfromafar.com.