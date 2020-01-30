If you like quilting and staying up late, there’s an event for you this weekend.
The Quilters in the Valley and Tabitha’s Peaceful Pieces Makers are hosting the 24-hour National Sew Day for the Quilts of Valor Foundation starting at 3 p.m. Friday at the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church at 1307 E. Third Ave. in Ellensburg, according to information for the organizers.
Quilters can be involved for as long as they like, and experience is not necessary. Fabrics, machines and directions will all be supplied.
According to the Quilts of Valor website, its mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
For more information contact kquiltersinthevalley@yahoo.com