The First Friday Art Walk runs from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Ellensburg and at the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at Central Washington University. Here’s a look at what’s showing:
Listings
CWU Continuing Education, new, 421 N. Main St.: This month Continuing Education (CE) will be showing artwork by Edna Bjorge. Come in and see Edna’s beautiful work and take a peek at our new community programs classroom.
Dark Moon Craft Beer, new, 319 N. Pearl St.: Art by Sam Albright and Billy Mac, music by Billy Mac.
Ellensburg Public Library, new, 209 N. Ruby St.: Ramshackle Photography by Sharon Brunson
Edward Jones, 415 N. Pearl St.: Showing art by Roxy Allen.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center, new, 408 N. Pearl St.: Girlfriends of the Guerrilla Girls co-sponsored by CoCA Seattle (various mediums). Ray Mack — Let’s Try This Again (painting). Michelle Elzinga — Embodied Movement (sculpture).
Gard Vintners, 311 N. Pearl St.: Gard will have art/photography by Mark Berry and live music featuring The Roberts.
Hotel Windrow, 520 N. Main St.: Guests are invited to meet the artists, tour the hotel to view various pieces, and enjoy food and beverages by Basalt.
Featured Artists Include: Robert A. Fisher, Austin J. Smith, Justin Gibbens , Dana Hunter, Charles McGehee, Gregg Schlanger, Justin Colt Beckman, Scott Mayberry and Maria Cristalli.
Kittitas County Historical Museum, new, 114 E. Third Ave.: The exhibit for the KCHM is “Notable Women of Kittitas County” in honor of March being Women’s History Month. It will also include a look at the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
Restorations in the Burg, new, 312 N. Pine St.: Drop in an enjoy the music of Dan Davidson. Dan is a jazz musician specializing in an eclectic mixture of music. Dan comes to Ellensburg after being the premier piano player at Seattle’s El Gaucho Restaurant.
Sarah Spurgeon Gallery, new, Randall Hall, Room 117, CWU: Elizabeth Crisman: Archaeologic, mixed media photography. Elizabeth Crisman’s Archaeologic series is comprised primarily of photographs and objects made from slip cast stoneware that reference human evolution.
Western Culture and Art Center, new, 416 N. Pearl St.: The Clymer Museum and Gallery is hosting First Friday this month with a bar and Keith Gorze playing music. We will feature “The Golden Age of Illustration” with works by John Clymer in our main gallery, and “Mystery and Majesty: Native American Rock Art” photos by Lee Silliman in the McGiffin gallery. Come and enjoy this great taste of Western Art.
420 Gallery, new, 420 N. Pearl St.: Experience Jeannie Johnson’s oil painting series, “The Heavens Declare,” and to try your luck at winning a piece during the First Friday Art Walk.