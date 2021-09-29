Other Worlds: Films for Viewers: '80s’ and '90s Neo-Noir Movies Remain Top-Notch Entertainment Liahna Armstrong contributing columnist Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +3 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sometimes, it is rewarding to go back a few decades to revisit films that enthralled audiences of that earlier time. It is often the case that such works feel dated or have lost their thematic relevance. Not so with these arresting thrillers; indeed, my recent highly pleasurable re-viewing of each of them confirms that their status in the pantheon of great cinema is deserved.Fashions have changed (for example, Glen Close’s courtroom outfits in "Jagged Edge" show their age; Mimi Rogers’ curly bob in "Someone to Watch Over Me" jars with today’s minimalist styles), but these elements are superficial. What counts are compelling stories, enduring star power and memorable performances by the films’ leads, along with provocative explorations of the central motifs of noir (lust, greed, power, and money)—and these films have those in abundance. I am departing a bit from my usual format: rather than more detailed descriptions of three films, I am here providing briefer accounts of eight of the best neo-noir movies of the last decades of the twentieth century. Here are those eight, in no particular order:"Someone to Watch Over Me" (1987) Tom Berenger and Mimi Rogers star in this stylish thriller. Rogers plays the wealthy and beautiful Claire Gregory, who witnesses a mob murder and must be protected 24/7 by the police. Berenger is the cop assigned to safeguard her. Though they come from radically different classes, the two are drawn together romantically, an ethical problem for the married policemen. The gangland killer is out to silence the woman who can identify and testify against him, resulting in a tense and action filled climax."Fatal Attraction" (1987)This movie may be the quintessential representative of neo-noir cinema, and remains one of the most watched, most enduring examples of the genre. A brilliant Michael Douglas plays a New York City attorney who falls into a brief but intense sexual liaison with a woman (Glen Close) whom he meets professionally. Douglas, a “good guy,” otherwise happily married, regrets his lapse, but Close refuses to bow out gracefully, and begins to hound, stalk, and endanger Douglas’s family. Close’s relentless femme fatale is the most iconic portrayal of the era — superb casting and counter to her previously established screen image of a sweetly wholesome woman."Body Heat" (1981)"Body Heat," inspired by the '40s classic noir "Double Indemnity," is a sumptuous tale of lust, deception, and murder, and is my personal favorite neo-noir film. It stars William Hurt as Ned Racine, a not-too-smart lawyer representing low-life clients in steamy Florida. Racine meets and is ensnared by one Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner, in a ravishing screen debut), who manipulates him into helping her murder her wealthy older husband. In prototypical noir form, Racine is lured into crime by the promise of the dame, the money, and the freedom from a mundane life. But in keeping with his forbears in the genre, he is the classic chump. Beautifully photographed and cleverly plotted, Body Heat is a must see."Jagged Edge" (1985) This suspenseful thriller stars Glen Close and Jeff Bridges (at the apex of his masculine prowess and attractiveness). Bridges is Jack Forrester, the powerful editor of a major San Francisco daily, whose rich socialite wife is murdered in her bed in a brutal knife attack by an intruder. As her spouse and the beneficiary of her ample wealth, Forrester is quickly arrested for the crime. His attorney, Teddy Barnes (Close), a newcomer to criminal law, takes the case despite initial doubts that he could be innocent. She orchestrates a shrewd defense, and Forrester is acquitted. During the trial, a number of surprise revelations have lent credibility to his claim of guiltlessness, and Barnes, overcoming her early skepticism, finds herself falling into a torrid romance with her client. Will the lovers be able to relish their triumph? We find out in a dazzling climax."No Way Out" (1987)Kevin Costner stars in this serpentine mystery, playing Naval investigator Tom Farrell. Farrell is enmeshed in a lurid affair with a D.C. party girl, Susan Atwel (Sean Young), who has just been murdered. Farrell discovers that his boss, the Defense Secretary David Brice (Gene Hackman), is also surreptitiously involved with Ms. Atwel. Farrell figures out that that Brice is her killer, but the situation is dicey, not only because both men were seeing Atwell, but also because a top aide to Brice has concocted a story that a KGB spy, presumed to have infiltrated the Pentagon hierarchy, is the murderer, in order to cover up Brice’s guilt. The aide capitalizes on rampant rumors that such a mole actually exists, but Farrell dismisses the idea. He knows Brice is guilty. His predicament is doubly dicey, as not only is Brice his direct superior and a top U.S. official, but his own affair with Atwel, heretofore secret, could implicate him if made public. How he extricates himself from the quandary is the thrilling resolution of the film."Final Analysis" (1992)A San Francisco psychiatrist, Isaac Barr (Richard Gere), is treating an attractive patient Diana (Uma Thurman) for disturbing memories buried in her past. To learn more about Diana’s history, Barr seeks out her sister Heather (Kim Basinger), a more alluring version of her sister. Heather is married to a mob boss who controls and abuses her. Despite the ethical improprieties of involvement with a patient’s sibling, and the dangers from her sadistic husband, Barr falls into a sizzling love affair with Heather. Barr continues to treat the neurotic Diana, but when Heather’s ruthless husband is killed, Barr finds himself in a sticky conundrum: who killed the husband, and how does the intricate relationship between sisters figure in to the maze? Inspired loosely by immortal Hitchcock’s Vertigo, the film also plays with themes of dual identity and the perils of romance."Devil in a Blue Dress" (1995)Set in 1948 in Los Angeles, the story features Denzel Washington as Easy Rawlins, a down on his luck wartime veteran between jobs at a time when Black men find it difficult to secure employment. He’s hired by an acquaintance to find a missing white woman, Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), who is known to frequent the city’s upper crust jazz clubs, and the girlfriend of an ambitious local politician. Easy is inexperienced and must learn sleuthing on the job, but his instincts are sure. His venture lands him in a Gordian knot of political corruption, shady policing, a violent criminal underworld, and murder, all of which conspire to stop Easy in his tracks and preserve the secret that Daphne is hiding. Based on the novel by Walter Mosely, and reminiscent of Raymond Chandler in style and Southern California locale, Devil is a smart, intriguing mystery.Liahna Armstrong is a retired professor of Literature and Film Studies at Central Washington University. She can be reached at cinemaniac22@yahoo.com. 