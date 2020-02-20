Central Washington University’s annual high energy, laugh-out-loud Showtime at Central, is hitting the stage again on Friday, according to a news release.
The talent show presented by CWU’s Black Student Union (BSU) starts at 7 p.m. in the music building concert hall, and is free and open to all.
A wide range of wildcat talent will be on display at the event, which is modeled after the famous Showtime at the Apollo, a television show where many black celebrities got their start in show business. The program, hosted in the historic Apollo Theater in New York, offers a stage for both professional and up-and-coming artists to show off their musical, dance or comedic talents.
However, the audience may be what truly makes this show so different from the rest. According to the official Apollo Theater website, “The Apollo audience is famed as one of entertainment’s most boisterous and brutally honest and those amateurs who don’t win over the crowd risk being booed off the stage.” Showtime at Central will be modeled the exact same way.
“The audience has a lot of power,” said Che‘Lynn Smith, CWU junior and BSU co-programmer.
As an audience member, you will be encouraged to boo your least favorite performers off the stage and show your favorites some love by cheering them on.
Returning to MC this event for a second time after being a huge hit last year is acclaimed comedian, Mr. Bankshot. To keep audiences engaged and on their toes, BSU will also be asking media and black culture trivia over the course of the night.
The show is recommended for mature audiences only.