“The Wolves” opens at CWU tonight.

This March the Central Washington University Theatre Ensemble presents a New York Times Critic’s Pick and Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Wolves.”
Originally by Sarah DeLappe, this play follows the experiences of a group of girls who make up the Wolves, a high school soccer team. Each scene depicts nine teammates warming up before their weekly matches over the course of six weeks. Prior to competition, the players chat about the Khmer Rouge, snake-handling, sex, the b-word and various other matters as they take on the large and small challenges of life.
“The show is near and dear to my heart on a lot of levels,” said Emily Rollie, director and assistant professor in the CWU Department of Theatre Arts. In addition to pouring her heart into her role as director, she has enjoyed the rare opportunity to direct an all-female cast.
Jill Faulk, a senior majoring in theater performance, portrays one of the athletes on the team.
“The show was definitely on my radar because it’s the first show we’ve done here where it’s an all-female cast,” she said. Faulk’s experience playing soccer and love of theater gave her an even greater incentive and desire to be part of the show.
“Emily was very adamant that we were going to start early and learn soccer skills,” said Lindsey Cassidy, a cast member and senior majoring in theater performance. Through team bonding, intramural soccer competition and long rehearsals, the actors have become a true team over the course of time leading up to opening night. They aren’t your average cast, they are the Wolves.
Located in the Milo Smith Tower Theatre, this production offers a unique viewing experience to showgoers. Rollie said “The Wolves” script contains overlapping dialogue that is typically uncommon in theater.
“The first scene feels like it’s kind of messy… the audience, depending on where they sit and who they listen to, will get different elements of conversation,” she said. “So, we’re kind of hoping people will come more than once.”
Whether the show is viewed once, twice or even more times, audiences can expect a powerful, truthful look at the coming of age and the coming together of a pack of young women warriors.
Showings are March 5-7 and 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for CWU students with ID, $12 for seniors, alum or students without CWU id and $15 for general admission. Purchase tickets at cwu.edu/tickets.
Kiersten Kimminau writes for the CWU Publicity Center.