A series of workshops will be taking place at the end of May with the goal of tackling the issue of social stigma associated with substance use disorders.
As part of a campaign to reduce stigma, the University of Rochester Recovery Center of Excellence will be hosting the series of workshops.
The hosts are supported by local aid networks, the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization, Community Health of Central Washington and Kittitas County Health Network, as well as Triumph.
“The idea is for the people in the audience, the people that are attending the workshop to start to have empathy and understanding for people with lived experience with opiate ... (and) substance use disorder,” Community Health of Central Washington’s Connect Community Liaison Pamela Tuggle Miles said.
The workshops will use portraits, videos and other interactive tools to help participants explore stigma.
The workshops will be hosted in Ellensburg and Yakima beginning Tuesday, May 30.
The workshops will take place in Ellensburg at 400 E Mountain View Ave., from 9-11:30 a.m. May 30-31. There will also be a “Train the Trainer” workshop open to eligible participants from 1-4 p.m. May 31.
The Yakima workshop will take place at 120 S 3rd St., from 1-3:30 p.m. May 30.